The Boys season 3, Ms. Marvel debuts, the Irma Vep thriller series with Alicia Vikander, season 2 of Physical with Rose Byrne and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Floor Is Lava (new on Netflix)

If you’re looking for something mind-numbingly stupid, a new season of Netflix’s Floor Is Lava starts streaming today. The premise is in the title, but basically, competing teams have to go through an obstacle course without ever touching the floor (because the floor is lava).

While Bill Burr has never been far from the spotlight as a podcast host, being the co-creator of Netflix’s F for Family, it’s been three years since his last comedy special. Fans of Burr will be able to tune in to his new special, Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill as of June 6.

For a little cinema, some interesting titles hit the platform on June 3 including Charlie Wilson’s War, Straight Outta Compton and The Little Rascals.

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

New on Prime Video

The Boys season 3 (new on Prime Video)

Whether you love or hate superhero content, The Boys is for you. The third season of the critically acclaimed R-rated superhero show — which is incredibly filthy, violent and subversive — finally hits Prime Video on June 3. All the other seasons are already streaming on Prime, so if you’re looking for a new series to watch, this might be perfect.

See what’s new on Prime Video here.

New on Crave

Irma Vep (new on Crave/HBO)

Straight out of its premiere at the Cannes film festival just a couple of weeks ago, the first episode of the new Irma Vep series airs on Crave with HBO+Movies on June 6. Written and directed by Olivier Assayas, who also directed the 1996 film of the same name, starring Maggie Cheung, this version stars Alicia Vikander as a disillusioned American movie star who goes to France to star in a film called Irma Vep, a remake of the silent serial film, Les Vampires.

See what’s new on Crave here.

New on Apple TV+

Physical season 2 (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ has added the second season of Physical, the dark comedy starring Rose Byrne as an unhappy housewife whose life turns around when she discovers the amazing world of aerobics. The first season flew under the radar but looks like a fun summer discovery.

See what’s new on Apple TV+ here.

New on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel (new on Disney Plus)

Disney continues to churn out new TV series based on Star Wars and Marvel. As Obi-Wan Kenobi continues to drop new episodes on Wednesdays, they’re also launching a new Marvel show, Ms. Marvel as of June 8 (so it’s also a Wednesday show). Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City who doesn’t quite fit in. When she gets superpowers, she assumes life will get better, but will it?

The FX limited series Under the Banner of Heaven is already drawing some buzz, and if you don’t have FX, you’ll be able to start streaming it on June 8 as the first episode drops on Disney Plus. Andrew Garfield stars as Detective Jeb Pyre, a devoted Mormon, as he investigates the goings-on in the Lafferty family and the secrets of the LDS religion.

For a timely documentary, Mack Wrestles (hitting Disney Plus on June 3) is a look behind the scenes as Mack Beggs, a gifted athlete from Euless, Texas, struggles against the outside forces that stigmatize transgender athletes.

See what’s new on Disney Plus here.

New on CBC Gem

No Ordinary Man (new on CBC Gem)

The critically acclaimed film Sarah Prefers to Run, directed by Chloé Robichaud, is available to stream on CBC Gem starting today. Sarah is a gifted young runner and her life changes when she’s offered a position at a Montreal-based university, taking her away from her home and life in Quebec City. At just 20 years old, she decides to get married to her friend Antoine to help qualify for new scholarships and loans, but life in the big city is not what she expected.

There’s a lot of great CBC Gem content for Pride month, including the award-winning documentary No Ordinary Man (June 8). The documentary focuses on American Jazz musician Billy Tipton, who was always framed as an ambitious woman passing as a man to build a musical career. The film complicates that legacy by re-imagining Tipton’s story with performances by trans artists to paint a portrait of a groundbreaking musician. The film includes Marquise Vilsón, Scott Turner Schofield, Susan Stryker, C.Riley Snorton and Thomas Page McBee, among others.

If you’re into the monarchy and the Jubilee, there’s a new original documentary exploring Her Majesty’s relationship with Canada. The Queen and Canada (June 3) examines the deep and complicated relationship between Queen Elizabeth and Canada including rarely seen archival video.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem, Shudder and Criterion Channel