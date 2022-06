A Pete Davidson Netflix special, queer vampire romance First Kill, the original and recent Candyman movies and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

First Kill (new on Netflix)

Looking for a queer vampire romance? First Kill (June 10) is a new Netflix show from the acclaimed writer V.E. Schwab, whose critically acclaimed book The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue was a runaway hit of the pandemic. This teen supernatural romance is centred on the unlikely romance between a vampire and a vampire hunter.

A new Netflix reality show based on existing material hits later this week. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (June 15) reboots the popular Iron Chef premise in search for the new Iron legend. The series features Mark Dacascos and Alton Brown.

Rather than release full specials, it seems like Netflix is leaning into comic “showcases” with three dropping this week. First up, Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory (June 11) starts streaming over the weekend. It’s less of a special and more of a showcase of Schumer’s comedian friends. Second is Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends (June 13). It’s the same premise, presumably with a different set of comedians. And finally, Snoop Dogg’s F**cn Around Comedy Special starts streaming on June 16.

Pride is hitting big on Netflix, and the lesbian not-Hallmark but Halmark-inspired holiday movie Happiest Season also starts streaming today. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Kristen Stewart, Dan Levy, Aubrey Plaza and Alison Brie, this lesbian romance is about a young woman ready to propose to her girlfriend when she realizes her girlfriend hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents.

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

New on Prime Video

My Fake Boyfriend (new on Prime)

Pride Month continues over at Prime with a new original movie called My Fake Boyfriend (June 10). Andrew has a major problem: he can’t stay away from the toxic boyfriend who just dumped him. His meddling friends decide to help him by creating Cristiano, a perfect fake boyfriend on social media.

See what’s new on Prime Video here.

New on Crave

Candyman (new on Crave)

With enough time to catch up before the Grand Prix, most of the Fast and the Furious films are now available to stream on Crave with HBO+movies. If you’re not sure where to start and aren’t sure if you want to watch 12 hours of vroom-vroom fast car movies, Fast Five remains the gold standard.

Also streaming is the 1992 and more recent 2021 Candyman (June 10) movies. Reactions to the newer film were decidedly mixed but the 1992 film starring Tony Todd and Virginia Madsen stands up as one of the best horror movies of the 1990s.

See what’s new on Crave here.

New on Apple TV+

For All Mankind

The third season of Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed series For All Mankind drops on the platform today. This alt-history drama imagines a world where the Soviet Union beat the United States to the moon. A bit of an underdog show, it’s slowly been building up a steady fanbase.

See what’s new on Apple TV+ here.

New on Disney Plus

Hardy Boys (new on Disney Plus)

There’s not a whole lot of new content on Disney Plus this week unless you’ve been waiting for Disney to finally drop the 1995 classic Far From Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog (June 10), on the platform.

Otherwise, you can catch up on new episodes from Ms. Marvel, Obi-Wan Kenobi, HardyBoys, and Under the Banner of Heaven.

See what’s new on Disney Plus here.

New on CBC Gem

Black Sands (new on CBC Gem)

A new Scandinavian series is streaming on CBC Gem. All the way from Iceland, Black Sands (June 10) is about a troubled police officer forced back to her hometown. Confronting her abusive mother is inescapable but the discovery of a body changes everything. She’s forced to search for a dangerous serial killer while stuck in a dark pit. This gothic-style crime thriller revels in the eerie, natural beauty of the Icelandic landscape.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem, Shudder and Criterion Channel