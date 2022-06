What to do in Montreal today

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Wednesday, June 15

It’s the final weekend of the dépanneur pop-up by sparkling water brand le Seltzer, who are selling their products and pouring cocktails while some great local DJs play at the POP Montreal space Espace POP, through June 19. 5587 Parc, 5–8 p.m., varying hours other days, free entry

The Suoni per il Popolo music festival hosts the launch of Rehearsals for Living, a new book by Robyn Maynard and Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, taking place at la Sala Rossa with renowned Mohawk activist Ellen Gabriel. 4848 St-Laurent, 7 p.m.

Montreal singer-songwriter Peter Peter performs at le Studio HD as part of the Francos music festival, with opener Velours Velours performing a solo set. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m., $33

Montreal pianist Minna Re Shin launches her new album Sonate Tableaux, as well as a new video, at Gallery Gora. 279 Sherbrooke W. #205, 8 p.m., $48.77

The Montreal Fringe Festival continues with over 30 theatre, dance and music shows in small Plateau venues.

