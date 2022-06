The top events in Montreal, daily.

Here's what to do in Montreal today.

Monday, June 20

ConStellation is a magazine by Montreal sex-worker advocacy group Stella (with articles written by sex workers), and tonight at the Wiggle Room they’re launching the Out! edition with a burlesque show, hosted by Sasha Van Bon Bon. 3874 St-Laurent, 6 p.m.

Montreal wine and spirits specialists Rézin are hosting a gin and vodka tasting at the Bootlegger cocktail bar. 3481 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $67.77

Tonight’s edition of the recurring la Sala Rossa event No Hay Banda is presented as part of Montreal avant-garde music festival Suoni per il Popolo. 4848 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $15/$20

Montreal musicians and selectors Mickey Dagger and Boris Leonard return to the Vague Lundi DJ night at Rockette. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., free

Check out a late edition of The World’s Smallest Open Mic Comedy Night at Hurley’s Irish Pub. 1225 Crescent, 10:30 p.m.

