The top events in Montreal, daily.

What to do in Montreal today

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

What to do in Montreal today

Thursday, June 2

Montreal singer-songwriter Tess Roby launches her new album Ideas of Space at PHI Centre, with opener Thanya Iyer. 315 St-Paul, 8 p.m., $17.28

Local duo Blue Hawaii play Bar le Ritz PDB, with opener Taco Toby. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m., $18.80

Montreal classic psych/stoner metal band UUBBUURRUU play Turbo Haüs with openers Blue Cheese. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $15

Sparkling water brand le Seltzer is mounting a dépanneur pop-up at Espace POP through June 19, with some great local DJs, signature cocktails and more. 5587 Parc, 5–8 p.m., varying hours other days, free entry

Local musician Paul Cargnello is hosting a DJ night called Nite Trippin at Bar de Courcelle in Saint-Henri. 4685 Notre-Dame W., 10 p.m., free entry

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.