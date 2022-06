What to do in Montreal today

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

What to do in Montreal today

Friday, June 24

SudBest brings together some great local vendors of food and other goods with solid music by Lost Heroes, Lexis and Poirier for a St-Jean Party in the east end of southwest Montreal. There’ll be more music and DJs providing a soundtrack for the market on Saturday and Sunday. 40 des Seigneurs, 12 p.m.

Before its usual Sunday edition, East End Montreal hotspot Village au Pied du Courant goes into party mode a couple of days early for St-Jean. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 5 p.m.

Montreal collective House of Barbara presents an alternative dance party and show for la Fete Nationale, Carte Noire at la Sala Rossa. 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $15/$20

Saturday, June 25

A Summer Solstice Electro Party is happening at Mile End’s Marché des Possibles, with Montreal DJs playing nu-disco, funk, jungle tech, minimal house and more. Outside 77 Bernard E., 5 p.m., free

Comedy Blockbuster at Café Cleopatra features a double bill of Montreal comics Joey Elias and Derek Séguin. 1230 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $25

Looking forward to a fun wknd of comedy

Friday 2 shows @comedynest opening for the incomparable @StandUpAli

Saturday with @TheDerekSeguin

Hope to see you at one or more of these shows pic.twitter.com/NbkaTc1CCF — Joey Elias 🇨🇦 (@everydayjoemtl) June 23, 2022

Alabama indie rockers Waxahatchee are in Montreal to perform at Théâtre Corona with opener Ohmme. 2490 Notre-Dame W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $44

Sunday, June 26

Le Petit Marché de Villeray brings their vintage alley and other vendors and festivities to the north-central Montreal neighbourhood all weekend. 372 de Castelnau, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

Montreal artists TDJ and High Klassified headline their respective stages at this weekend’s edition of Piknic Electronik. Plaine des Jeux (Parc Jean-Drapeau), 2 p.m., $20/$25

Hochelaga biergarten Jardin Pepiniere is having a 100% Vinyle party this weekend, with Montreal DJs Zamalfunk on the turntables on Saturday and Asma on Sunday. 3081 Ontario E., 2–8 p.m.

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.