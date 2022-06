What to do in Montreal today

Tuesday, June 14

Montreal cartoonist Rick Trembles is signing copies of his latest book Weakly Dispatch (recently published by Condundrum Press) at Librairie Drawn & Quarterly. 211 Bernard W., 3 p.m.

A group exhibition at Galerie ERGA called Art sur papier, which runs through June 26, opens today and has its vernissage on Thursday. 6394 St-Laurent, 11:55 a.m–5 p.m.

FYEAR and JOYFULTALK play the Suoni per il Popolo festival tonight, with the former at Casa del Popolo and the latter at la Sala Rossa. One ticket gets you into both shows. 4873 and 4848 St-Laurent, doors 7:15 p.m., show 7:45 p.m., $28.30

Still Woozy bring their If This Isn’t Nice Tour to Montreal, playing Olympia with opener Salami Rose Joe Louis. 1004 Ste-Catherine E., doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m., $35–$117

There are once again many free outdoor shows happening in the Quartier des Spectacles tonight as part of Francos, and among tonight’s lineup are Hubert Lenoir (Bell stage, 9 p.m.) and Hippie Hourrah (SiriusXM stage, 10 p.m.).

