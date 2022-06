The top events in Montreal, daily.

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Wednesday, June 8

Phoebe Bridgers brings her Reunion Tour to Montreal, playing Parc Jean-Drapeau. 1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, 6:30 p.m./8 p.m., $78.50/$143

Kraftwerk 3D is happening at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier. 175 Ste-Catherine W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $74.15–$115.75

Montreal synth-pop artist Sheenah Ko launches her album The Future Is Now at la Sala Rossa. 4848 St-Laurent, doors 8 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., $15/$20

2SLGBTQIA+ / “inclusive ladies night” event series L Nights celebrates its seventh anniversary at Saint-Henri’s Riverside. 5020 St-Ambroise, 6 p.m.–3 a.m., free entry

Check out the vernissage for the Erin Shirreff exhibition Midday dilemma at Bradley Ertaskiran. 3550 St-Antoine W., 5–8 p.m.

