Tuesday, June 21

In the presence of Mohawk elders and with music by the Buffalo Hat Singers and the singer Kanen, a ceremony will take place to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day in the Old Port of Montreal. Clock Tower Pier, 11:15 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Elisapie, Cris Derksen and Drezus are among the artists playing POP Montreal’s National Indigenous Peoples Day concert in Cabot Square, in collaboration with Resilience Montreal and the Native Women’s Shelter. Atwater & Lambert-Closse, 3–8 p.m., free

Native Montreal and Musique Nomade present another National Indigenous People’s Day concert, this one in Verdun’s Arthur-Therrien Park. 3750 Gaétan-Laberge, 5–8:15 p.m., free

Cédric Dind-Lavoie and Plants and Animals are performing at la Chapelle tonight as part of the Salons Acoustiques event series. 3700 St-Dominique, shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m., $20/$15 under 15

Purity Ring are in Montreal to play Théâtre Corona with openers ekkstacy. 2490 Notre-Dame W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $45

