This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Tuesday, June 7

JPEGMAFIA is playing Club Soda with Montreal opener Backxwash. 1225 St-Laurent, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $40.50

Wet plays Bar le Ritz PDB with opener Hannah Jadagu. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $36.09

Music improv series Mardi Spaghetti is holding a marathon edition at la Sala Rossa. 4848 St-Laurent, 3 p.m.–12 a.m., PWYC

Montreal act Seulement plays Casa del Popolo with New Chance and Crasher. 4873 St-Laurent, doors 8 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., $15/$20

Check out an exhibition of art by Mika Rottenberg at the MAC. 1 Place Ville-Marie, 11:30 p.m.–7 p.m., $10/free under 17

