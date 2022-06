The top events in Montreal, daily.

Thursday, June 30

Montreal film collective cELLEuloid screens Amy Heckerling’s 1995 classic Clueless at Cinéma du Parc as part of their monthly series of films directed by women. 3575 Parc, 7 p.m, $14/$11.50 seniors/$10 14–21

NYC electro-goth act Public Memory plays Bar le Ritz PDB with Montreal synth wave masters Automelodi and a mysterious project called Groupe B. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $24.56

Ballets Jazz Montréal launches a season of summer shows at Théâtre de Verdure in Parc LaFontaine. 3939 Avenue du Parc LaFontaine, 8:30 p.m., free with registration

The Montreal International Jazz Festival is upon us, kicking off with a free outdoor show on the Place des Festivals TD Stage by Tash Sultana. See our Jazz Fest program highlights here. Jeanne-Mance & Ste-Catherine, 9:30 p.m., free

Hip hop and R&B improv concert series the Shed has its first of three consecutive nights at M2 (inside M Telus). 59 Ste-Catherine E., 11:30 p.m., free

