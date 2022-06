What to do in Montreal today

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Friday, June 17

It’s Gallery Weekend in Montreal, granting free entry to 20 galleries in the city through Sunday.

Henri Pardo’s film Dear Jackie, a documentary about Montreal baseball legend Jackie Robinson, has its premiere at Cinéma Public tonight, and will be screening five more times this weekend, all followed by Q&A sessions with the filmmaker. Premiere at 505 Jean-Talon E., 6 p.m.

Festival sur le Canal brings a wide variety of Montreal bands and singers to the Esplanade Centenaire by the banks of the Lachine Canal for three days, with artisans, food vendors and other activities to complete the family-friendly festival atmosphere. It’s also a free event (donations encouraged), with a paid VIP option.

Saturday, June 18

It’s the final weekend of MURAL Festival in Montreal, bringing live art, fresh murals, live music and DJs to the St-Laurent street fair. For programming details, please visit the MURAL website.

In the wake of the massive solo success of Montreal rapper Loud, the trio Loud Lary Ajust are reassembling for a big, free Francos show. Bell stage (Place des Festivals, Quartier des Spectacles), 9 p.m., free

Sunday, June 19

In case you haven’t already noticed, the Canadian Grand Prix is in Montreal for the weekend, bringing loads of tourists as well as local F1 fans to the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Ile Notre-Dame for the big race on Sunday (preceded by qualifying on Saturday). There are a number of other Grand Prix-themed events happening downtown, on Crescent Street and pop-ups like le Paddock by Maison Peroni.

The 2022 edition of the Montreal Fringe Festival comes to a close this weekend with the traditional Frankie Awards event at Club Soda, rewarding the best of the fest. 1225 St-Laurent, 11 p.m.

