The top events in Montreal, daily.

What to do in Montreal today

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

What to do in Montreal today

Thursday, June 23

La Fête Nationale is technically tomorrow, but celebrations in Montreal kick off with the Grand Spectacle today, in the Place des Festivals. Ste-Catherine & Jeanne-Mance, 12:30–11:45 p.m.

The final performance of the play Psycho 6, which has been on at the MAI since June 10, is happening tonight. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 8 p.m., $11.62

Cinéma Moderne screens a 4K restoration of Funeral Parade of Roses, Toshio Matsumoto’s “shattering, kaleidoscopic masterpiece” from 1969. 5150 St-Laurent, 9:15 p.m., $15

"I am wound and the blade, A victim and an executioner" Funeral Parade of Roses (1969) dir. Toshio Matsumoto pic.twitter.com/ZpC67EyYVQ — 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐚 𓂀 (@skintybambola) June 18, 2022 A 4k restoration of Funeral Parade of Roses screens at Cinéma Moderne

There’s a new goth night at Foufounes Electriques called L’Au Delà: The Gothic Revival, promising industrial, post-punk, darkwave, EBM, dark electro and more, care of DJs Désordres Sonores, Hollie Hensman and Na. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $11.50

German house duo Booka Shade launch their North American tour in Montreal, performing at Newspeak, with support from Thomas Von Party. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $43.40–$49.16

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.