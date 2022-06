The top events in Montreal, daily.

What to do in Montreal today

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Monday, June 13

The Francos music festival continue with many free shows in the Quartier des Spectacles, including Mort Rose (Loto-Québec stage, 6 p.m.), Rau–Ze (SiriusXM stage, 7 p.m.), Chilla (Desjardins stage, 8 p.m.) and Emile Bilodeau and guests (Bell stage, 9 p.m.).

Montreal experimental/avant-garde music fest Suoni per il Popolo presents Secondsight, Meredith Bates and Ambroise at la Sala Rossa. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/$15

The Montreal Fringe Festival has literally dozens of shows tonight, among them A Little Bit Pregnant, SIRE: A Father-daughter Vampire Story and No Justice No Peace and Strangers.

Watch the Canada men’s national soccer team playing a Nations League match against Honduras streaming or screening at Frappé. 3900 St-Laurent, 9:45 p.m.

The Cinémathèque québécoise screens Montreal filmmaker Joannie Lafrenière’s documentary Gabor, profiling Gabor Szilasi, “one of the great photographers of Quebec life.” 335 de Maisonneuve E., 9 p.m., $13/$11 over 65/$10 under 35

