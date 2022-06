The top events in Montreal, daily.

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Friday, June 5

Montreal singer-songwriter Leif Vollebekk performs at MTelus with opener Helena Deland. 59 Ste-Catherine E., doors 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., $35–$45

At Parc Olympique, the season’s first edition of les Premiers Vendredis promises a loads of local food vendors and DJs. 4545 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 4–11 p.m., free entry

Superstar producer/DJ Diplo plays SAT with Montreal openers the Fitness & Pony and Tallandskinny. 1201 St-Laurent, 11 p.m., $63.14

Saturday, June 4

Spellbinding Montreal band Thus Owls play an all ages show at la Sala Rossa as part of the Suoni per il Popolo festival. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15/$20

Australian dance trio RÜFÜS DU SOL are playing Parc Jean-Drapeau with openers Lastlings. 1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, doors 6 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., $95–$351

Sunday, June 5

Montreal CEBL basketball team the Alliance play their third home game at Verdun Auditorium. 4110 LaSalle, 4 p.m.,$20–$35

Village au Pied du Courant kicks off their 2022 season of outdoor parties with a Reggae Sunday event. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 4–10 p.m.

The OFFTA festival closes with a costume party at a Petite-Patrie church. 6500 St-Vallier, 10 p.m., free

