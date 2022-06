What to do in Montreal today

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Wednesday, June 22

The Montreal Baroque Festival begins today and runs through June 25 at various venues. For the complete program and to buy tickets, please visit the festival’s website.

As part of the Syria Sees You film series, the Cinémathèque Québécoise is screening Ameer Fakher Eldin’s The Stranger. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 6 p.m., $12/$10 seniors & kids 5–16

Soyez des nôtres demain à 18h pour THE STRANGER de Ameer Fakher Eldin, 2e séance du cycle « La Syrie vous regarde », présenté en collaboration avec le collectif montréalais #regardssyriens.

Info et 🎟 : https://t.co/8GX6iW7nAf — Cinémathèque QC (@cinemathequeqc) June 21, 2022 The Stranger screens at the Cinémathèque Québécoise as part of Syria Sees You.

In the fifth and final instalment of the Beethoven Mystique concert series at la Chapelle, Montreal singer-songwriter Thanya Iyer joins Warhol Dervish to perform one of the composer’s last string quartets, as well as an original collaboration. 3700 St-Dominique, 7 p.m., $20/$15 under 15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Chapelle (@la_chapelle_sc) Thanya Iyver and Warhol Dervish play the season’s final Beethoven Mystique concert at la Chapelle.

Swedish Eurobeat artist Namasenda is in Montreal to perform at Newspeak tonight, with openers sineila and Sisi Superstar. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 7:30 p.m., $35.06

Montreal trash glam band the Bombs perform at l’Esco with openers les Necrophiliacs and Ruby Slipper. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10

