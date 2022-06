“An event honouring the diversity of our cultures, our origins and our talents.”

Canada Day celebrations are back at the Old Port of Montreal tomorrow

The Old Port of Montreal has announced that Canada Day celebrations will be returning on July 1, following a two-year hiatus. The schedule of events will include games, music, a tattoo station and, of course, fireworks.

See the full schedule of events below.

1 p.m. – OFFICIAL OPENING

The celebrations will begin with a 21-cannon salute for Canada’s birthday. The Canadian Armed Forces and the RCMP will be onsite, come take your souvenir photo with them!

📍 Old Port (Clock Quay)

2 p.m. – PARKS CANADA ENTERTAINMENT

Ephemeral tattoo station, games and entertainment await you at the Parks Canada marquee at Carré Saint-Pierre. Play, discover and learn while having fun, what a great program!

📍 Old Port (Carré Saint-Pierre, Parks Canada marquee)

2:30 p.m. – CANADA DAY CAKE SERVICE

Attendees will be invited to taste the traditional Canada Day cake. 2,000 pieces of cake will be distributed, while shares last.

📍 Old Port (Carré Saint-Pierre, Canada marquee)

4 p.m. – AFTERNOON ACTIVITIES

A maple leaf or a pretty butterfly on the cheek or forehead, make-up artists will be available for the little ones who want to have their make-up done for this festive day!

Tattoos and flags, come get them to spread Canada’s colours in the Old Port. Limited quantity, distribution will end at 7 p.m. or while supplies last.

📍 Old Port (Carré Saint-Pierre)

7:30 p.m. – CLOSING SHOW

Find Canada Day’s closing show on Carré Saint-Pierre and take advantage of the end of the day to celebrate Canada’s birthday.

An original and contrasting program with Samian, Marc Dupré, Mateo, Naomi, Joseph Edgar and Annie Villeneuve. Throughout the show, the artists will be accompanied by house band and Guillaume Marchand (Céline Dion’s keyboardist), and five percussionists, led by Luc Boivin (Beau et Chaud, Bel et Bum).

📍 Old Port (Carré Saint-Pierre, main stage)

10 p.m. – FIREWORKS

Rain or shine, local fireworks will set the sky over the Old Port ablaze to end this beautiful day of celebrations.

📍 Old Port (Carré Saint-Pierre)

🍁Les célébrations de la fête du Canada sont de retour au Vieux-Port🍁

Une vague d’énergie déferlera sur la grande scène du Vieux-Port de Montréal, mettant à l’honneur la diversité de nos cultures, nos origines et nos talents. 🎉🎈

En savoir plus👉: https://t.co/bnHZlLnak8 pic.twitter.com/aHntlqjOx0 — Vieux-Port Montréal – Old Port of Montréal (@vieuxportmtl) June 14, 2022 Canada Day celebrations are back at the Old Port of Montreal July 1

This article was originally published on June 14 and updated on June 30, 2022.

