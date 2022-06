“This initiative is a perfect demonstration of the support of the City of Montreal to its cultural and commercial heart.”

On June 16, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced a new initiative to discourage driving and encourage locals and tourists alike to go downtown and to Old Montreal this summer, making entry to seven metro stations free on weekends.

The stations, which will be free to enter from June 24 through Sept. 5, are Saint-Laurent, Place-des-Arts, McGill, Peel, Champ-de-Mars, Place-d’Armes and Berri-UQAM.

Cet été, l’accès aux stations de métro suivantes sera gratuit les fins de semaine : Saint-Laurent, Place-des-Arts, McGill, Peel, Champ-de-Mars, Place-d’Armes et Berri-UQAM.



“This is particularly encouraging news that will allow Montrealers and visitors to come and enjoy the incredible experience that awaits them all summer at the Quartier des Spectacles. “With more than 100 cultural activities per day, the return of festivals, indoor events, street entertainment and new developments, this initiative is a perfect demonstration of the support of the City of Montreal to its cultural and commercial heart, which is greatly appreciated by all the people and organizations that make it up.” —Monique Simard, Chair of the Board

This article was originally published on June 16 and update on June 24, 2022.

