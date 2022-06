MURAL, Fringe, Francos and Festival sur le Canal, gallery weekend, the Grand Prix and more.

Friday, June 17

1. Free entry to 20 Montreal galleries all weekend

2. Jackie Robinson documentary Dear Jackie weekend premieres

3. Festival sur le Canal, Friday through Sunday

Saturday, June 18

4. Last weekend for MURAL Festival

5. Loud Lary Ajust live at Francos

Sunday, June 19

6. The Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal

7. 2022 Fringe Festival wraps with Frankie Awards

