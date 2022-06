Cradle of Filth, Aldous Harding and Primitive Man in concert, Japan Week begins and more.

Heavy Montreal presents British “extreme metal” band Cradle of Filth at Théâtre Corona with openers Valfreya and Frayle. 2490 Notre-Dame W., doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., $48

La Semaine Japon (Japan Week) begins, with special menus and other offers at participating restaurants and retailers from Monday through Thursday, and a wide range of Japanese street food vendors at Marché des Possibles park and the neighbouring Entrepot 77 (77 Bernard E.) Friday through Sunday. For more Japan Week details, please visit the Yatai MTL website.

POP Montreal presents New Zealand folk singer-songwriter Aldous Harding with opener H Hawkline at the Rialto Theatre. 5719 Parc, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., $30/$35/$45

Denver doom metal band Primitive Man play Bar le Ritz PDB with openers Mortiferum, Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void and Elizabeth Colour Wheel. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7:30 p.m., $26.61

Don’t sleep on Men, the new film by British director Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation), starring Jessie Buckley and multiple iterations of Rory Kinnear. Read our review of the film (still playing in theatres after its May 20 release) here.

