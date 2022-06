The Jazz Fest begins, cELLEluloid screens Clueless, Ballets Jazz performs at Théâtre de Verdure, Public Memory play le Ritz.

Your daily Montreal To-Do List, with events listed in chronological order.

1. cELLEuloid screens Clueless at Cinéma du Parc

2. NYC’s Public Memory plays Bar le Ritz with Automelodi

3. Ballets Jazz Montréal performs at Théâtre de Verdure

4. The Jazz Fest begins with Tash Sultana

5. The Shed has its first of three nights at the Jazz Fest

