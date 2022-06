Live music by Hansom Ēli, Fire! and Jerry Paper, an Ace Pride comedy show and more.

1. Check out the Biodôme and other Espace pour la vie spaces

2. Montreal duo Hansom Ēli headlines at Petit Campus

3. Jerry Paper with Mitch Davis at Bar le Ritz PDB

Alt L.A. musician Jerry Paper performs with Arbutus Records act and Montrealer Mitch Davis

4. Suoni per il Popolo presents Fire! at la Sala Rossa

5. The Ace Pride edition of comedy show There’s Something Funny Going On

The Ace (ie. asexual) Pride edition of There's Something Funny Going On at Blue Dog

