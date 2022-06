Tess Roby’s album launch, Blue Hawaii and UUBBUURRUU in concert, le Seltzer’s pop-up dep with DJs & cocktails and more.

Montreal singer-songwriter Tess Roby launches her new album Ideas of Space at PHI Centre, with opener Thanya Iyer. 315 St-Paul, 8 p.m., $17.28

Montreal duo Blue Hawaii play Bar le Ritz PDB with opener Taco Toby. 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m., $18.80

On the other end of the Montreal music scene spectrum, classic psych/stoner metal band UUBBUURRUU play Turbo Haรผs with openers Blue Cheese. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $15

Sparkling water brand le Seltzer is mounting a dรฉpanneur pop-up at Espace POP through June 19, with some great local DJs, signature cocktails and more. 5587 Parc, 5โ€“8 p.m., varying hours other days, free entry

Montreal musician Paul Cargnello is hosting a DJ night called Nite Trippin at Bar de Courcelle in Saint-Henri. 4685 Notre-Dame W., 10 p.m., free entry

