Portland indie rock vets Modest Mouse return to Montreal to play MTelus with openers Hooray for Earth. 59 Ste-Catherine E., doors 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., $71.50

Toronto goth-influenced post-punk duo Traitrs are also in Montreal tonight, playing l’Escogriffe with openers Dédoublement (who are launching an EP) and Teenage Witch. 4461 St-Denis, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $18.80

Also in Montreal tonight, Vancouver rapper bbno$ is playing Théâtre Corona. 2490 Notre-Dame W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $44

The dancefloor at le Belmont is ready for party people as Bass Drive Wednesdays welcomes Charpyy, Renn, Leez, Systms and Justk4z. 4483 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5/$10

Techno Worlds — “an exhibition at the crossroads of music, art, pop, media and technology in relation to the multifaceted techno scene, genres and political projects stemming from the subcultures of the 1980s to today” — continues at PHI Centre through June 19, as do the joint afternoon exhibition at Goethe-Institut and an evening exploration of rave culture at the SAT. For more details, please visit the Techno Worlds page on the PHI Centre website.

