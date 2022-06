Yatai MTL, the local organization that recently hosted Japan Week in the city, is co-presenting the Ramen Ramen festival in Montreal in October.

Ramen Ramen, which was originally scheduled to hold its first edition in May 2020 and was cancelled due to the pandemic, will take place at participating Montreal restaurants (TBD) from Oct. 13–16. The ramen festival will allow Montrealers to enjoy, contrast and compare the way the famous Japanese dish is made by local restaurants. (Anyone who thinks this has anything to do with the famously dirt-cheap store-bought varieties of “ramen” are mistaken!)

“Ramen Ramen is a celebration of the iconic dish from Japan, which is growing in popularity around the world. Fans or the curious are invited to come and taste the vast choice of ramen in the participating restaurants.” —Ramen Ramen

