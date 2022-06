Top Gun is the most popular movie streaming in Canada for the second week in a row.

The most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now.

The most popular movies streaming in Canada are Top Gun (Crave), The Lost City (Paramount+) and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Paramount+).

The most popular TV shows streaming in Canada are Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+), Stranger Things (Netflix) and Better Call Saul (Netflix & Prime Video).

