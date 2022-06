“Just try and not be utterly enchanted by this dynamic Montreal duo’s romantic comedy yacht rock escapades.”

Rapallo, You Were Born to Drive This Car: REVIEW

Rapallo, You Were Born to Drive This Car (independent)

Just try and not be utterly enchanted by this dynamic Montreal duo’s romantic comedy yacht rock escapades. Nick Lanyon and Kyla Kaplan-Chinard hit that sweet spot of saccharine and songwriting prowess again and again in the four self-containing universes they’ve created on this EP, starting with a call for more excitement in a stale relationship before getting into a sexy car sale role play, a city pop ode to the jet set and a request to rewrite the law of attraction. Guaranteed to elicit a few grins along the way. 8/10 Trial Track: “Can’t Catch Us”

“Can’t Catch Us” from You Were Born to Drive This Car by Rapallo

This review was originally published in the June issue of Cult MTL.

For more on Rapallo, please visit the band’s website.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.