Total accumulation in some areas of Southern and Central Quebec could reach 70 mm.

Rainfall warning issued for Montreal: Expect up to 50 mm overnight

The Weather Network has issued a rainfall warning for Montreal, with between 30 and 50 mm expected overnight tonight. Total accumulation of rainfall in some areas of Southern and Central Quebec, which could be hit with thunderstorms, might be as much as 70 mm.

According to the warning, “heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.” Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Stay safe out there.

