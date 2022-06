Senior homes, hospitals and other health care facilities will soon be the only spaces where masks are still mandatory.

Quebec to end mask mandate for public transit on June 18

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced in a news release today that the province is dropping the mask mandate for public transit across the province as of June 18.

The move was recommended by public health based on the state of the pandemic across the province.

After June 18, the only Quebec spaces subject to a mask mandate will be hospitals, long-term care homes and other health-care facilities.

