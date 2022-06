A new Quebec election poll conducted by Léger has found the Liberal Party (QLP) polling at 18%, 23 points behind François Legault and the CAQ, at 41%. While the Liberal Party is leading among non-francophones in Quebec, they are currently polling at 49%, which, as Léger President Jean-Marc Léger pointed out in March, is among the first polls in the firm’s history where party support among that demographic has fallen below 50%. According to Léger, the QLP is normally polling at 80% among non-francophones.

François Legault and the CAQ are still trailing the QLP among non-francophones by 40 points, at 9%, while the Conservative Party of Quebec is polling at 22%.

Legault is the more popular candidate in Montreal, Quebec City and the rest of the province. The only demographic not led by the CAQ is 18–34-year-olds, where 32% support Québec Solidaire. Legault’s lead is primarily among those 55+, where he holds 57% support.

