Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued a statement in solidarity with American women about to lose their legal right to an abortion.

Half of U.S. states are now expected to introduce restrictions or bans, cutting off roughly 36 million women of reproductive age from legal abortion services.

Trudeau referred to the news from the United States as “horrific,” and reiterated the importance of the fundamental right to an abortion in Canada.

“The news coming out of the United States is horrific. My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion. I can’t imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now. ”No government, politician or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. I want women in Canada to know that we will always stand up for your right to choose.” —Justin Trudeau

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also issued a statement earlier today condemning the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

