The dance company is kicking off a summer of shows at Théâtre de Verdure in Parc LaFontaine.

On hiatus since the pandemic rendered the performing arts scene in Montreal dormant, Ballets Jazz de Montréal is back in action. The dance company, which has been performing overseas this spring, will be performing We Can’t Forget What’s His Name, a new creation by company member Ausia Jones, and Les Chambres des Jacques by Aszure Barton at Parc LaFontaine’s Théâtre de Verdure this Wednesday, June 29 — with June 30 as a backup rain-check date. These pieces are part of BJM’s new triple bill, ESSENCE, which will be performed at the Festival des Arts de Saint-Sauveur on Aug. 6 and at Ottawa’s National Arts Centre on Aug. 11 & 12.

A week ahead of Wednesday’s performance in Montreal, our photographer Cindy Lopez took photos during the company’s rehearsal at Maison Theatre. It should be noted that while what you see below is a dress rehearsal, it doesn’t necessarily represent the final costume and lighting of the company’s forthcoming shows.

Photos by Cindy Lopez

Ballets Jazz de Montréal performs at Théâtre de Verdure (3939 Avenue du Parc LaFontaine) on Wednesday, June 29, 8:30 p.m. To reserve a free ticket, please visit the city of Montreal’s event page. For more, please visit the BJM website.

