François Legault is now polling at 41%, his lowest score since the start of the pandemic.

New Quebec election poll sees 5-point decrease in support for Legault & CAQ since May

A new poll by Léger has projected that François Legault and the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) will win the next Quebec election with 41% support, 5 points lower than Léger’s poll last month. According to the poll, the CAQ is still up 4 points from their popular vote percentage in the 2018 election.

The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is currently polling in second place with 18% support, the Conservative Party of Quebec (CPQ) is in third with 14%, followed by Québec Solidaire (QS) with 13%.

Sondage Léger/JDM/TVA/QUB



La CAQ perd 5% et se retrouve à 41%, son plus faible score depuis le début de la pandémie. Mais la CAQ demeure 23% d’avance sur le PLQ.



CAQ 41%

PLQ 18%

PCQ 15%

QS 14%

PQ 9%

Autres 3% https://t.co/CWmzvzeYe5 — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) June 22, 2022 New Quebec election poll projects François Legault & CAQ victory with 41% support

The next provincial election in Quebec is scheduled for Oct. 3.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.