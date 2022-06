“Montreal will continue to develop strong government-to-government relationships with Indigenous communities.”

National Indigenous Peoples Day in Montreal: “Because reconciliation involves us all”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante just released a statement to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day, emphasizing the importance of relationships with Indigenous communities in the quest for reconciliation. Plante attended a ceremony today alongside other city officials and Indigenous leaders, including Kahnawake Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer.

Montréal continuera de développer des relations solides, de gouvernement à gouvernement, avec les communautés autochtones.



For the complete statement, including Montreal’s reconciliation plan for 2020 to 2025, please click here.

