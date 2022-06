“Let’s take time to learn more about local Indigenous history — and let’s walk the path of reconciliation together and build a better future.”

June is National Indigenous History Month in Canada, encouraging all Canadians to learn about the history, historical figures, cultural heritage and ongoing systemic challenges of the many Indigenous communities across the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement about the annual observance, which has been in marked since 2009, that read, in part:

“From the Maliseet in Atlantic Canada, to Inuit across Inuit Nunangat, from the Métis across the Prairies and beyond, to the Haida people of the Pacific Northwest, Indigenous communities have diverse histories, customs, spiritualities and languages. This month is an opportunity for us all to learn about local Indigenous history, and to truly walk the path of reconciliation.”

Trudeau also referred to the unmarked burial sites that have been discovered at former residential schools for Indigenous children in various provinces over the past year.

“Only by acknowledging the truths of the past, can we begin to dress the wounds they created, and begin the journey of healing. Right across the country, the findings of unmarked burial sites near former residential schools has confirmed what Survivors and Indigenous communities have known about for decades, providing a tragic reminder of the painful and lasting impacts of colonialism.”

Indigenous communities have distinct histories and diverse customs, spiritualities, and languages. This month and every month, let’s take time to learn more about local Indigenous history – and let’s walk the path of reconciliation together and build a better future. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2022 National Indigenous History Month in Canada begins today

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also made a statement about National Indigenous History Month today, and shared a link to a document detailing the city’s reconciliation efforts.

En ce Mois national de l’histoire autochtone, soulignons le patrimoine et la résilience des Premières Nations, Inuit et Métis.



MTL est riche d’une histoire millénaire marquée par plusieurs peuples. Nous le reconnaissons et posons des gestes pour la réconciliation. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 1, 2022

Quebec Premier François Legault did not issue a statement.

To see the Government of Canada’s National Indigenous History Month resources, please click here.

