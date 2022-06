The Biosphere will be lit up in green today to highlight World Environment Day in the city.

Today is World Environment Day, a United Nations day celebrated for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante released a statement about World Environment Day, emphasizing the importance of protecting nature to maintain our health and quality of life, stating that “Montreal is becoming a veritable green metropolis.”

Montreal public health director Mylène Drouin also chose today to post about urban vegetation, which reduces heat islands in the city, which helps “preserve and promote the health of all Montrealers.”

En cette Journée mondiale de l’environnement, rappelons qu'il est important de protéger la nature pour maintenir notre santé et notre qualité de vie.



En cette Journée mondiale de l'environnement, rappelons qu'il est important de protéger la nature pour maintenir notre santé et notre qualité de vie.

Parce que nous posons des gestes forts en ce sens, MTL devient une véritable métropole verte. Continuons le travail! 💪 #polmtl

Espace pour la vie confirmed that the Biosphere in Montreal will be lit up in green to highlight World Environment Day.

Did you know that the Biosphère is a #museum dedicated to the #environment?

Today, it’s lit up in green to mark #WorldEnvironmentDay.



📷: J-F Savaria pic.twitter.com/FHcZAWatms — Espace pour la vie (@EspacePourLaVie) June 5, 2022

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau spoke this morning about different environmental initiatives the federal government is taking, including increasing investments in electric vehicles, banning harmful single-use plasics and protecting more of Canada’s lands and oceans. For the full statement, please click here.

We're cutting pollution and creating jobs by investing in electric vehicles. We're protecting more of our lands and oceans than ever before. We're banning harmful single-use plastics. And we're helping prepare communities across the country for the impacts of climate change.

