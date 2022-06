Assistance to Montrealers is available before Moving Day, and low-income families will be prioritized.

Amid the ongoing housing crisis and as Moving Day approaches, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has confirmed that Montrealers who haven’t yet found a home by July 1 can call 311 for assistance.

Support for low-income families will be prioritized and assistance can include finding housing, temporary accommodations and storage, as well as referrals to various assistance services.

“Haven’t found a place to live by July 1? Are you in danger of losing your home? Have you found a place to live but need to store some of your belongings? The city has support available for low-income households who do not have a home or are having trouble finding one. Call 311.”

Please visit the City of Montreal website for more information on the resources that are available regarding housing.

