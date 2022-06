Montreal topped the list ahead of Brooklyn and San Francisco.

Montreal has been named the best major city for cycling in North America

According to PeopleForBikes, an organization promoting the health, community, economic and environmental benefits of biking, Montreal has been named the best major cycling city in North America.

Montreal topped the list of major cities with a score of 65, ahead of Brooklyn at 63 and San Francisco at 61.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante made the announcement, saying, ”A city that makes room for cycling is a city where life is good!”

“Every morning, we see more families on the REV, more seniors, more young people choosing the bike and we are delighted. Count on us, we will continue to announce major improvements across the entire network!” —Valérie Plante

