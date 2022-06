Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes announced today that the Habs have traded Shea Weber, as Hughes was trying to do before the March trade deadline. Weber, who hasn’t played since the 2021 playoffs due to various injuries, is having his contract moved to the Las Vegas Golden Knights. In exchange, the Canadiens will acquire left-handed forward Evgenii Dadonov.

“First of all, I would like to thank Shea for all that he has done for and represented to the Montreal Canadiens. Not only was Shea an exceptional hockey player who played through significant injuries in an attempt to bring the Stanley Cup back to Montreal, he was also a great leader whose leadership will have a positive impact on our team well beyond his time with us. “I also want to welcome Evgenii Dadonov to our organization. He is a talented forward who has produced at all levels since the start of his career.” —Kent Hughes

Weber, 36, is four years away from the end of is 14-year, $110-million contract, which represents a $7.8-million cap hit. It is widely believed that he won’t play again due to his injuries.

Dadonov has previously played with the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers, playing 78 games with the Golden Knights this past season, recording 43 points.

The Canadiens have traded defenseman Shea Weber to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Evgenii Dadonov.https://t.co/e54vQSalzC — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 16, 2022 The Habs just traded Shea Weber to the Las Vegas Golden Knights



For more sports coverage, visit our Sports section.