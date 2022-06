The Alliance, who were only down 2 points at the start of the fourth quarter, lost 64–76.

The Montreal Alliance lost tonight’s game against the Niagara River Lions 64–76, ending their winning streak at home. This is the team’s second loss to the River Lions, the first happening on June 5 with a score of 62–87.

The Alliance were only down 2 points at the end of the third quarter, however struggled offensively in the fourth, scoring just 14 points while the River Lions scored 24.

The Player of the Game was awarded to Khalil Ahmad of the River Lions, who had 14 points tonight.

The Montreal Alliance now have three wins and five losses this season, and play their next game at home on June 20 against the Edmonton Stingers.

