Montreal Alliance defeat Guelph Nighthawks for third straight win at home

The Montreal Alliance won tonight’s home game against the Guelph Nighthawks 94-74, marking their third straight home game victory.

The Alliance were up 50-38 at the half, and continued to dominate during the second part of the game.

The Player of the Game was awarded to Isiah Osborne on Montreal, who had 20 points today. Dominic Green led in points for the Alliance with 22, including 6 rebounds.

The team now have three wins and two losses this season, and play their next game at the Edmonton EXPO Centre on June 8 against the Stingers.

For more on the Montreal Alliance and to purchase tickets, please visit the team’s website.

For more sports coverage, visit our Sports section.