The Alliance have yet to win a game on the road.

The Montreal Alliance lost tonight’s away game against the Edmonton Stingers 72–85. The Stingers are the CEBL champions for 2020 and 2021.

The Alliance were down by just 4 points at the half after blowing a 14-point lead in the first quarter. Unfortunately, the team continued to struggle in the second half, scoring 37 points compared to the Stingers who scored 46.

Adika Peter-McNeilly led in scoring for the Stingers with 18 points, including 6 rebounds.

The Montreal Alliance now have three wins and three losses this season, and play their next game at the Sleeman Centre on June 11 against the Guelph Nighthawks.

