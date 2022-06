After helping to turn the team’s god-awful 2021-22 season around, St. Louis has signed a three-year extension with the Habs.

Martin St. Louis is officially the 32nd head coach for the Montreal Canadiens

In a bit of news that will surprise no one, Martin St. Louis has been named the 32nd ever head coach of the Montreal Canadiens after signing a three-year extension.

St. Louis, a former player, Stanley Cup and Hart Trophy winner as well as a Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, has been interim head coach since his predecessor Dominique Ducharme was fired on Feb. 9. Despite a late-season losing streak, he has been widely credited with turning the team’s god-awful 2021-22 season around. The Habs finished the season with a 14-19-4 record under St. Louis.

“Martin is a proven leader, a great communicator with a deep understanding of and passion for the game of hockey. His arrival brought a renewed energy to our group, and we look forward to him returning behind the bench to continue guiding our team for the foreseeable future.” —Kent Hughes, Montreal Canadiens General Manager

St. Louis was voted #5 Best Sports Personality in the Best of MTL readers poll.

Martin St-L 𝙊𝙐𝙄𝙄𝙄 s!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/dCVLUt8tLn — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 1, 2022 The Habs posted a Martin St. Louis highlight reel as fanfare for the new coach.

