A previous study also found that Albertans were more likely than Quebecers to want to separate from Canada.

Majorities in every province are proud of Canada’s bilingualism, except Alberta

According to a study on bilingualism by the Angus Reid Institute, 67% of Canadians have pride in living in a bilingual country. Majorities in every province in Canada, except Alberta, agree that French-English bilingualism is something to be proud of.

The provinces most likely to agree were Quebec (84%), the Atlantic provinces (71%) and Ontario (68%), while those least likely to agree were Alberta (45%) and Saskatchewan and Manitoba (51%).

“While official bilingualism in the Canadian context refers to a broad swathe of initiatives aimed at promoting proficiency in both languages, one of the cornerstones is the Official Languages Act (1969), which requires all federal institutions to provide services in English and French upon request.” —Angus Reid Institute

This article was originally published on Oct. 27, 2021 and updated on June 13, 2022.

