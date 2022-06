“I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots.”

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has just announced that he has once again tested positive for COVID-19 and will be working remotely, while following public health guidelines and isolating.

Trudeau took the time today to remind Canadians of the importance of getting “vaccinated and boosted.”

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated — and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves.” —Justin Trudeau

Trudeau previously tested positive for the virus on Jan. 31, 2022, during the Omicron wave of the pandemic.

