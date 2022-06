How does the Quebec Liberal Party stand a chance at winning the Oct. 3 election when a majority of their supporters don’t even think the leader would make a good premier?

Just 41% of Quebec Liberal Party voters think Dominique Anglade is the best choice for premier

According to the latest Quebec election poll by Léger, the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) have been able to maintain a 23-point lead, with 41% support. The poll also found that just 2 in 5 (41%) Quebec Liberal Party supporters believe that party leader Dominique Anglade would make the best premier. This is significantly lower than the percentage of CAQ supporters who believe that François Legault is the best choice for premier, 94%, suggesting a disconnect between Anglade and the QLP’s base.

Similarly, just 41% of Parti Québécois supporters believe that Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is the best choice for premier.

The next provincial election in Quebec is scheduled for Oct. 3.

