Balarama Holness has asked all anti-Bill 96 parties to demand that Legault recognize Montreal as a multicultural, bilingual city.

“In Quebec, it should be understood that society is committed to equity, inclusion & mutual respect”

Bloc Montréal leader Balarama Holness released a statement this morning to mark Canadian Multiculturalism Day, a day that honours the many cultural communities that help build a strong and vibrant Canadian society. Holness, who has been critical of Quebec Premier François Legault’s anti-multiculturalism statements on June 23, states that regardless of your views on interculturalism or multiculturalism, there needs to be an understanding that society is based on equity, inclusion and mutual respect.

Balarama Holness has also requested that all anti-Bill 96 parties demand that François Legault recognize Montreal as a multicultural, bilingual city.

“Based on the CAQ’s constant pressure on anglophones, allophones, immigrants, small businesses and students, Bloc Montréal requests that all parties who oppose Bill 96, including the Quebec Liberal Party, demand that the Legault government officially recognize Montreal as a multicultural, bilingual city.” —Balarama Holness

