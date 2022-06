Weary about your next trip? Wondering how you can make the most out of it? Look like a local and experience the world in a new light.

So, you're going on a trip, and you want to make sure you're a local while you're away. While it can be difficult to act like a stranger when you're in a new place, it's even harder when you're going to stay in hotels for long periods of time. The best thing you can do is blend into the environment and look like a local as much as possible. This not only helps us make you feel comfortable and in place with the surrounding world but also boosts confidence and gives one the courage to explore the new place like a pro. There are plenty of small things you can do to help you feel more at home and not like a tourist. This article is here to give you some of the best advice on how to be a local while you're travelling.

Let us take a look at some of the steps that you can take to start not looking like a tourist.

Eat Local Street Food

One of the best ways to look like a local is to eat street food. If you’re in a country where it’s common to have food vendors on the street, take advantage of that and sample some new flavours. Food is one of the things that bring us humans, together. Good food is appreciated and cherished across all cultures. You may be hesitant because you don’t know what could happen, but it’s worth it. You never know, you might find your next favourite dish!

Learn the Lingo

One of the best things you can do to make it seem like you’ve lived in a new place for years is to learn the lingo. If you’re in Spain, for example, don’t use the word “pizza” to refer to a type of bread! The most important thing is to know what people call their food, drinks, and other things they consider basic staples. Language is your most basic tool to get by in a new place. And it really pays to know some common phrases and have basic skills when communicating.

Learn the basics enough to get by without sounding touristy. It will also allow the person on the opposite side to not take you for a ride thinking you are new to the place. Travelling is fun, but there can instance of unpleasantry. It is better to avoid them as much as possible.

Go to a Farmers Market

If you want to be a local, find out about the local farmers’ markets in your city and go to them. You might have to do some research beforehand, but once you get there, it should be relatively easy to find what you need. Farmers’ markets are great because they’re so diverse. You can find anything from vegetables and fruits to flowers and jewellery. It’s a good place for people who want to buy what the locals are buying or people who want something that’s not available on the average grocery store shelf.

Try Local Crafts

If you want to be a local while you’re travelling, try some of the crafts that locals do. You might not be able to find the materials in your home country, but it’s worth it to see what a local does for fun. If you have time, try a craft like knitting or crochet. If you don’t have time, take a walk around town and find something hand-made: jewellery, pottery, paintings and more. Try one of these crafts that locals love and show it off when you get back home. Who knows? You might even learn something new!

Wear Clothes from The Area

The first thing you should do is dress like the locals. If you’re on a trip to Australia, you should probably not wear a t-shirt with an American flag because it will stand out. If you’re in China, then wearing clothes from the area is going to make sure that people don’t know you’re visiting temporarily. Once they know this, they’ll start asking where you live and what your native language is. The best thing to do is blend into the environment and look like a local as much as possible without wearing clothes from home.

Now that you know how to not look like a tourist. Let us see some of the pros and cons:

Pros Cons You will be more at ease. Might face issues with locals as some communities tend to be closed off. Fewer chances of getting duped. Might be at risk of accidentally offending some people. Will be able to explore the local culture more closely.

Now you know how to be a local in any city you visit. The key is to immerse yourself in the culture and wear what’s popular there. The locals will appreciate that you’ve made an effort to blend in, and you’ll be able to experience the true culture of the city with ease.