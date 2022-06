Carte Noire is an all-Black, all queer Fête Nationale event for everyone, “in a space that’s perhaps shielded from the chauvinism you might see out in the streets.”

For this year’s Suoni per il Popolo festival, the House of Barbara was given carte blanche – or Carte Noire, more appropriately – to present a Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day party from a proudly queer and Afrocentric perspective.

What the ballroom and beyond crew has cooking for June 24 might not necessarily be awash in blue and fleurs de lys, but expect a dance party and tons of surprises in between courtesy of the talented Barbara children.

“Carte Noire is my attempt to reframe it because I don’t really know what’s going to happen,” said Elle Barbara. “I’m not as hands-on for this one like other performance pieces. This show is more about them developing their own micro performances in different disciplines.”

For busybodies about town who frequent other events, Barbara compared the upcoming Carte Noire to The Goods at Sala Rossa and Unikorn queer club parties, with a little Barbara family seasoning on top.

Carte Noire will serve as a shindig and refuge for any and all Quebecers who perhaps don’t feel entirely at home in the usual festivities. Without delving into the politics of our time in the province, now more than ever there’s a need for inclusive ways to ring in June 24.

“Everyone in the lineup is queer and black,” Barbara added. “We’re making it a black, queer event but open to anyone who wants to join us in a space that’s perhaps shielded from the chauvinism you might see out in the streets.”

Although the Côte-des-Neiges native doesn’t feel the strong pull of nationalism on the day, Barbara said there isn’t a clear political stance with the event, outside of simply trying to create something that celebrates her community. Simply by existing, Carte Noire is a reminder that there isn’t merely one way to mark Quebec’s national holiday.

For the event, house mother Elle put a call out to her Barbara children and three answered the call: Chris, “exquisite performance artist” and host of Queercorps on CKUT every Monday; Syana, an electronic music producer who dropped a propulsive debut called 19 Years of Rage in 2021; Imani, super star voguer and makeup artist.

Beyond the many talents shared by the three Barbara children, the rest of Carte Noire is by design a mystery. That being said, going into shows with an open mind is never a bad route to take.

“People don’t really have to know anything coming in,” said Barbara. “People should go in not knowing what to expect. All I can really say is there will be impromptu surprises.” ■

House of Barbara’s Saint-Jean Baptiste Day party Carte Noire is happening at la Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent) on Friday, June 24, 8 p.m., $15/20

