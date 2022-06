“Summer promises to be exceptional for tourism in downtown Montreal.”

Hotel occupancy rates in downtown Montreal are at pre-pandemic levels this summer

According to Glenn Castanheira, general manager of Montréal centre-ville, the occupancy rates for hotels in downtown Montreal are at pre-pandemic levels this summer.

Montreal is seeing some very high occupancy rates during some of the biggest weeks for tourism in the city, from 85% during the Montreal International Jazz Festival starting in late June to 97% during this coming weekend’s Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Castanheira shared the news, stating that “summer promises to be exceptional for tourism in downtown Montreal.”

L'été s'annonce exceptionnel pour le tourisme au centre-ville de Montréal alors que le taux d'occupation des hôtels sont à des taux prépandémiques🌆😎☀️



